140 Haitian Nationals were taken into custody over the weekend

On Sunday, 1st May 2022, at approximately 10:15 am, a group of seventy-eight (78) Haitian nationals were turned over to the Enforcement Unit, New Providence by officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF). Among this group were sixty-one (61) males, ten (10) females, and seven (7) minors.

The group of migrant was found onboard a sailing vessel and intercepted by the HMBS Madeira in waters near South Beach, New Providence.

Additionally, on Saturday, 30th April 2022, at approximately 9:20 am; a group of sixty-two (62) Haitian nationals was turned over to the Enforcement Unit, New Providence by officers of the RBDF. This group consisted of thirty-eight (38) males, eight (8) females, and sixteen (16) minors.

This group of migrant was found onboard a sailing vessel in waters near Nuevitas Rock, west of Long Island on Wednesday, 27th April 2022. They were intercepted by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) cutter ‘Reliance’ and turned over to RBDF officers onboard the HMBS Lawrence Major on Thursday. The group was subsequently turned over to Immigration officials on Saturday.

This number brings the total number of migrants repatriated from The Bahamas in less than two weeks to three hundred and eighty-eight (388). As the Department is committed to its mandate of protecting the boarders and upholding the statute laws of this country, we will continue to ensure timely repatriations in accordance with international laws and protocols. To report suspicious migration activity in your area, you are urged to call anonymously at 1-242-502-0574.

For further information, you may contact the Public Relations Unit, New Providence at 1- 242322- 7530 or visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs

