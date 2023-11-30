12 new inductess into the MOYSC 2023 National Sports Hall of Fame

Deputy to the Governor General Mrs. Ruby Ann Darling joined Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg,

on Thursday, November 23rd, at the Ministry’s 2023 National Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, held at SuperClubs Breezes Resort. Also In attendance were Acting Permanent Secretary Mr. Montez Williams; Acting Director of Sports Kelsie Johnson-Sills, and other Ministry officials; President of the Bahamas Olympic Committee Rommel Knowles; and other national sports stakeholders and well wishers. The 12 Inductees to the Hall of Fame were Captain Fernley Palmer, Craig Flowers, former Senator Jennifer Issacs-Dotson, Yvonne Lockhart, John “Bumpy” Johnson, James “Sam” Brown, Dr. Larry Davis, Allan Murray, Anton Sealy, Peter Pratt, Mark Knowles and Irvin Taylor.

More photo highlights below: