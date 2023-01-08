12 murders for the year –PM: I expect redoubling of efforts by police and national security

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Photo by Sureash Cholai

WITH 12 murders recorded in the first eight days of the year – including at least four in this weekend alone – the Prime Minister is saying he expects a redoubling of efforts by the various arms of national security to deal with criminals.

An unofficial count points to 12 murders being committed this year with murders 9-12 taking place this weekend with an attempted robbery in Santa Cruz ending in a man being shot dead; a double murder in Arima; and a six-year-old girl being shot to death as her Sangre Grande home was sprayed with bullets on Sunday.

A post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon stated:

“As we enter the new year, having closed the last one with record levels of murderous crime, it is clear that there is a body of citizens for whom these grim statistics warrant no pause nor any sober reflection.”

Rowley, who is also chairman of the National Security Council, continued: “It would appear that such persons have armed themselves and with abandon and total disregard for life and property have launched their new year assaults with even more ferocity and disregard.

He then said he was looking forward to the Police Service Commission’s “urgent recommendations” for the selection of a substantive Commissioner of Police and, “I expect that the Police Service and other arms of national security will redouble their considerable efforts in confronting the actions of the armed and lawless.”

Success in this endeavour, the PM added, can be greatly facilitated by the sharing of any and all relevant information between citizens and law enforcement.

“In this regard, I make an appeal to all citizens who have any information on matters of violent criminal conduct to safely share such information with law enforcement so that increased success will be attained for justice, safety and security of all our citizens.”

