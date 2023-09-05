$1.5 Million pegged for CarQuest Reopening in Abaco by Early 2024



Four years after its Abaco location was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, CarQuest is working to open its doors in Marsh Harbor, Abaco in January 2024.

Stephen Albury, President of CarQuest Bahamas, said a $1.5 million investment is being made to ensure the new location, set to be housed in the former Marsh Harbor RBC branch, is ready to deliver on the auto needs of the island.

“CarQuest offers a wider selection of inventory and services that most companies in The Bahamas don’t have from the back end,” Albury said.

“Advance Auto Parts is a big boxed, fifty-five-hundred-store strong company in the United States. You can’t get much bigger than that! So, now we’ve got a large network of stores and strong inventory in Nassau, Freeport, and soon Abaco with more stores on more islands to come,” explained Albury and noted that Abaco will also be branded Carquest by Advance like the Nassau location.

CarQuest is the local partner of Advance Auto Parts, one of the leading car part distributors in the U.S. CarQuest first opened its doors on Abaco in NOVEMBER 2010 and expanded to Grand Bahama later that same year. Its New Providence location was opened in March 2018and moved to a larger location with a larger and more convenient parking facility on Mackey Street in the old RBC bank in December 2022.The company’s Grand Bahama location received significant water damage during Hurricane Dorian but was able to reopen the doors to that location 30 days later with the support of Advance Auto Parts.

“Our Grand Bahama staff worked tirelessly to get us back on our feet and serving our community. We are very grateful to GB for its support.” The Grand Bahama location recently held a customer appreciation day with giveaways, prizes, and refreshments to thank their valued clients. The store will also get a facelift in 2024, with an expanded retail section to accommodate the company’s Ingco brand, which is growing quickly, as well as its new Eneos motor oil from Japan and Coastal Branded Lubricants from the USA. Albury noted that the company has also purchased an additional warehouse in Grand Bahama to assist with the expansion.

“We’re a very proud distributor of Ingco tools,” Albury said. “It’s a brand we launched two and a half years ago, great quality and very affordable pricing for construction to home repair needs. So, if you’re shopping on Amazon for tools or car parts, you don’t need to do that. You can shop in our stores, and our prices are almost comparable to what you’ll find in the U.S. The biggest benefit to working with CarQuest is the availability and accessibility of parts, if we don’t have it we can find it quickly and get it to the consumer, economically too.”

The Albury team is now fully focused and concentrated on the opening back of its Abaco location. “With only one other auto part store on the island of Abaco, residents are looking forward to another option in auto parts,” said Albury. “We are pushing to get back in the market for our clients and we also need the space to help us with our Yamaha retail needs, too.”

